Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,061 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in ITT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ITT by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ITT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

ITT stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

