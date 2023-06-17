Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 106,484 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 106,484 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

Baxter International Price Performance

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAX stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

