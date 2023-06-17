Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 131 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $169.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $1,086,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

