Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 20,176 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE CRI opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

