Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,117 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.11 and its 200-day moving average is $147.25. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $194.80.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

