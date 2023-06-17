Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

