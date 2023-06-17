Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 299,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

