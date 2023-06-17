Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 358.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 6,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $151.67 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.94.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

