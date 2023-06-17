Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.93

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.93 and traded as low as C$25.69. Tecsys shares last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 6,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Tecsys from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Tecsys news, Director David Brereton sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$346,963.68. Insiders own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

