Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.33

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $17.51. Tekla Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 108,066 shares trading hands.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

