Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.33

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $17.51. Tekla Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 108,066 shares trading hands.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
