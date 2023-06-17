Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $147.77

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.77 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 154.60 ($1.93). Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 152.40 ($1.91), with a volume of 1,473,115 shares changing hands.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.65. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,388.89%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

