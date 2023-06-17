Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.93

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.93 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Tern shares last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05), with a volume of 220,820 shares trading hands.

Tern Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.51 million, a PE ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.93.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

