Terry Modock Owen Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

