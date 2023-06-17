Tesco (LON:TSCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 310 ($3.88) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 308 ($3.85).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 262.90 ($3.29) on Friday. Tesco has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 285.30 ($3.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,629.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 270.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tesco’s payout ratio is 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

