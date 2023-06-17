The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.73

The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.73 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.07). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 101,357 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.81.

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes industrial laser systems under the TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems brand names in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides laser solutions, including marking, drilling, cutting, and welding.

