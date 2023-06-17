The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $13.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.38. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

