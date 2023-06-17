The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $752.67

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 752.67 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($9.91). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.88), with a volume of 251,368 shares changing hands.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 752.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 761.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £736.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,925.93 and a beta of 0.77.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

