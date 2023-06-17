The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

