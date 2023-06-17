The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day moving average is $203.77. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

