The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
