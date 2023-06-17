The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 71.76% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.