The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.33. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 23,313 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

