The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $1.33. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 23,313 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Dixie Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

