The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 14,251 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93.

Shares of HSY opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $202.45 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day moving average of $245.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

