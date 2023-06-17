The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of Hershey worth $44,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,147 shares of company stock valued at $30,548,047. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $202.45 and a one year high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

