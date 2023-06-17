The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.