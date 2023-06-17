The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Athena Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.44. The stock has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.