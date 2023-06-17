The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 552,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,132 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $131,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $247.95 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $265.64. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

