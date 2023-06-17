The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX opened at $81.26 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

