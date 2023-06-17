The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

