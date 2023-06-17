thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in May

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.5 days.
thyssenkrupp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
thyssenkrupp Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TYEKF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.