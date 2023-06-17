thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in May

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.5 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.