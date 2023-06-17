Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases Shares of 7,150 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
