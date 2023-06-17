Tillman Hartley LLC Purchases Shares of 7,150 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.