Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

