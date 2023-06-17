Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Tomra Systems ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Tomra Systems ASA

TMRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Articles

