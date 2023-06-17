TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 4,473 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $243.19 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $434,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 153.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

