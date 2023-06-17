Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 78,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,290,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Toro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.15 million for the quarter.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.