Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.66

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.66 and traded as low as C$0.99. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 62,889 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$233.04 million, a PE ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration ( TSE:TXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.47 million for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0348469 EPS for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

