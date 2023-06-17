Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

