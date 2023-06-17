Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 102,318 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 311% compared to the typical volume of 24,881 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,769,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,966,000 after acquiring an additional 461,061 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.74 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

