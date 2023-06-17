Traders Purchase High Volume of Constellium Put Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 14,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 645 put options.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Constellium has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 34.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after acquiring an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellium by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,361,000 after acquiring an additional 767,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 232,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Constellium by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

