Traders Purchase High Volume of iRobot Call Options (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,599 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,770 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.64 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 32.04%. Equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

