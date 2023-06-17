Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,707 put options on the company. This is an increase of 277% compared to the typical volume of 2,044 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,037,000 after buying an additional 195,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,701,000 after buying an additional 129,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PPL opened at $26.99 on Friday. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

