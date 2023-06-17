TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.27

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.27 and traded as low as C$11.53. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$11.55, with a volume of 1,009,382 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.27.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 313.33%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

See Also

