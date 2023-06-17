TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.28 and traded as high as C$12.95. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.81, with a volume of 854,280 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.71. TransAlta had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 1.3779698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

