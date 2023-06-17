Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 935 ($11.70) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.26) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.65) to GBX 1,048 ($13.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.07) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.11 ($13.43).

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

LON:TPK opened at GBX 808.60 ($10.12) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.54). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 915.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 951.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 908.54, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

