Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.56. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 17,205 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0296 dividend. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

