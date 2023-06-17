Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.56. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 17,205 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.
Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
