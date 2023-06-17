Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 15th total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 250.9 days.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TRRSF stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

