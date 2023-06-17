Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,131,600 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 1,665,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Tritax Big Box REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.