Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP opened at $26.09 on Friday. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,488,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,488,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $517,920. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,817,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 122.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 496,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

