Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

