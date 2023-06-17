TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Down 3%

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 101,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 443,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on TRxADE HEALTH from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
TRxADE HEALTH Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.
About TRxADE HEALTH
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
